Liverpool live stream and TV channel - How to watch Napoli vs Liverpool tonight

Everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool in the Premier League, Champions League and all major competitions

Liverpool finished the 2021-22 season with two trophies in their cabinet as Jurgen Klopp's men clinched the Carabao Cup as well the FA Cup but fell short of quadruple as they finished a point off Manchester City in the Premier League and lost the Champions League 1-0 to Real Madrid.

Having first signed a three-year contract as the club's new manager in 2015, Klopp continues at the helm and started the 2022-23 season by claiming his first FA Community Shield title following a 3-1 win over Man City.

Currently ninth on the Premier League standings table (W2 D3 L1), Liverpool also partake in the Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season.

Live broadcast of Liverpool's next match

Liverpool's next fixture is a Champions League Group A clash against Napoli.

Date Time Fixture UK TV channel + stream USA TV channel + stream Sep 7 8pm BST / 3pm ET Napoli vs Liverpool BT Sport 2/BT Sport website & app CBS Sports/Paramount+

How to watch Liverpool's upcoming Premier League games

A Premier League tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers is sandwiched between Liverpool's opening two matchdays in the Champions League. The Reds' wave off September with a game against Chelsea.

In the UK, BT Sport and Sky Sports show Liverpool's Premier League games with streaming available on the BT Sport website and app.

In the U.S., Premier League matches can be watched on NBCSN , NBC and the NBC sports app.

Date Time Fixture UK TV channel + stream USA TV channel + stream Sep 10 3pm BST / 10am ET Liverpool vs Wolves TBC fuboTV Sep 18 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET Chelsea vs Liverpool Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League TBC Oct 1 3pm BST / 10am ET Liverpool vs Brighton TBC TBC



Liverpool TV channels and live streams in the Champions League Liverpool engage in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League from Group A that also has Napoli (Italy), Ajax (Netherlands) and Rangers (Scotland). BT Sport is showing the game Liverpool's Champions League fixtures in the UK, with a live stream option available on BT Player. In the U.S., CBS Sports is showing the game on TV and it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

Date Time Fixture UK TV channel + stream USA TV channel + stream Sep 7 8pm BST / 3pm ET Napoli vs Liverpool BT Sport 2/BT Sport website & app CBS Sports/Paramount+ Sep 13 8pm BST / 3pm ET Liverpool vs Ajax TBC TBC Oct 4 8pm BST / 3pm ET Liverpool vs Rangers TBC TBC Oct 12 8pm BST / 3pm ET Rangers vs Liverpool TBC TBC Oct 26 8pm BST / 3pm ET Ajax vs Liverpool TBC TBC Nov 1 8pm BST / 4pm ET Liverpool vs Napoli TBC TBC



Where to watch Liverpool in the Carabao Cup Liverpool play in the Carabao Cup from the third round or Round of 32, with the draw against Derby County. The rights to broadcast the Carabao Cup have not yet been announced.

Date Time Fixture UK TV channel + stream USA TV channel + stream Nov 8 TBD Liverpool vs Derby County TBC TBC

