How to watch the Ashes 2025/26: TV Schedule, streaming links & more

Australia and England go head-to-head once again in search of sporting glory, and millions of cricket fans across the globe will be eagerly awaiting to tune in to watch every ball bowled of the 5-Test Ashes series, which gets underway in Australia this weekend.

England may have celebrated success in the first recognised Ashes series between the two nations that took place over 140+ years ago (1882/83), but it’s the Aussies who hold the overall lead, having won 34 of the series in total, compared to England’s tally of 32 (seven series have been drawn too).

With the upcoming series on home soil, the Baggy Greens will be confident of extending their overall Ashes advantage. Australia have maintained their grasp on the urn since prising it from England’s clutches following the 2017/18 campaign ‘down under’. They dominated that series (winning 4-0) and have been vastly superior on home soil in recent times. Australia also won 4-0 when they hosted in 2021/22 and completed a 5-0 series whitewash back in 2013/14.

England may be the underdogs, but they will take heart from the performances of both West Indies and India, who toured Australia during 2024. The Windies claimed their first Test match win in Australia for 17 years when winning in Brisbane (January 2024), and India celebrated a stunning 295-run victory in Perth (November 2024). England is also led by the inspirational Ben Stokes, who has performed well against Australia in the past. He has scored four centuries in previous Ashes encounters and will hope to lead by example with bat and bowl when battle commences.

Getty Images

Why not join the millions all over the planet who will be watching all the Ashes action unfold on Australian soil over the coming weeks? The astonishing bowling feats, the jaw-dropping catches, the hard-hitting knocks and much, much more. GOAL brings you all the vital Ashes information you are going to need, including how you can watch or stream every session of every day of every Test match live.

How to watch & live stream the Ashes 2025/26

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, the Ashes series will be shown live on TNT Sports. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £30.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports and Discovery+.

🇦🇺 Australia

In Australia, you'll be able to watch all the action on Fox Cricket channels on TV. If you don't have Fox and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show the Ashes live. The Foxtel Sports bundle costs $64 per month on a 12-month plan, or $108 per month without a lock-in contract. For those looking to subscribe to Kayo Sports, there are two flexible options available, Kayo Standard and Kayo Premium, which cost $30 and $40, respectively.

🇺🇸 United States

Willow TV is a dedicated cricket broadcaster, and it’s the exclusive home of the Ashes series in the United States. Here, you’ll find live and recorded match streaming, making it possible for fans to follow the action as it happens. Additionally, the platform provides detailed match analysis, commentary, and highlights, enriching the viewing experience.

Willow’s TV network is accessible through top streaming services such as Fubo. Fubo includes Willow TV as part of its Fubo Latino International Sports Plus package. The service costs $21.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. For avid sports fans, Fubo is the ultimate choice as it also provides access to other popular sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can also enjoy some of the world’s best leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

How to watch the Ashes 2025/26 from anywhere with a VPN

If the Ashes series isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

When are the Ashes 2025/26?

Getty Images

The 74th Ashes series between Australia and England gets underway with the 1st Test from the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday, November 21, 2025. Test matches continue throughout December, with the series culminating with the 5th Test from the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

The decision to play the 1st Test in Perth means Australia will start a home Ashes series away from the Gabba in Brisbane for the first time since 1982. Perth also returns to the Ashes fold, having been replaced by Hobart during the 2021/22 series.

What is the Ashes 2025/26 schedule?