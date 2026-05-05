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World Cup
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Estadio Akron
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Celine Abrahams

Where to watch South Korea in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? TV travel guide, free streams, VPNs, eSIMs

TV Guide & Streaming

A surge of energy is pulsing through the Taegeuk Warriors as South Korea prepares to kick off their Group A adventure, facing a high-stakes series of matches against co-hosts Mexico, Czechia, and South Africa.


Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters

🌍 Country / Region

📺 Broadcaster

🇦🇫 Afghanistan

ATN

🇦🇱 Albania

TV Klan

🇩🇿 Algeria

ENTV

🇦🇩 Andorra

RTVE | M6 | DAZN

🇦🇷 Argentina

Telefe | TV Pública

🇦🇺 Australia

SBS

🇦🇹 Austria

ORF | ServusTV

🇦🇿 Azerbaijan

İTV

🇧🇪 Belgium

VRT | RTBF

🇧🇴 Bolivia

Red Uno | Unitel | Entel | Tigo Sports

🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

🇧🇷 Brazil

Grupo Globo | CazéTV | SBT/N Sports

🇧🇬 Bulgaria

BNT

🇰🇭 Cambodia

Hang Meas

🇨🇦 Canada

Bell Media

🇨🇱 Chile

Chilevisión

🇨🇳 China

CMG

🇨🇴 Colombia

Caracol Televisión | Canal RCN | Win Sports

🇨🇷 Costa Rica

Teletica | Tigo Sports

🇭🇷 Croatia

HRT

🇨🇾 Cyprus

Sigma TV

🇨🇿 Czechia

ČT | TV Nova

🇩🇰 Denmark

DR | TV2

🇪🇨 Ecuador

Teleamazonas

🇸🇻 El Salvador

TCS | Tigo Sports

🇪🇪 Estonia

TV3

🇫🇯 Fiji

FBC

🇫🇮 Finland

Yle | MTV3

🇫🇷 France

M6 | beIN Sports

🇩🇪 Germany

ARD | ZDF | Magenta Sport

🇬🇷 Greece

ERT

🇬🇹 Guatemala

Albavisión | Tigo Sports

🇭🇳 Honduras

Televicentro | Tigo Sports

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

PCCW

🇭🇺 Hungary

MTVA

🇮🇸 Iceland

RÚV

🇮🇩 Indonesia

TVRI | RRI

🇮🇷 Iran

IRIB TV3

🇮🇪 Ireland

RTÉ

🇮🇱 Israel

KAN | Charlton

🇮🇹 Italy

RAI | DAZN

🇯🇵 Japan

NHK | Nippon TV | Fuji TV | DAZN

🇰🇿 Kazakhstan

QAZTRK

🇽🇰 Kosovo

RTK | TV Vala | Arena Sport

🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan

KTRK

🇱🇻 Latvia

TV3 Latvia

🇱🇮 Liechtenstein

SRG SSR

🇱🇹 Lithuania

TV3 Lithuania

🇱🇺 Luxembourg

VRT | RTBF

🇲🇴 Macau

TDM

🇲🇻 Maldives

Medianet

🇲🇹 Malta

PBS

🇲🇺 Mauritius

MBC

🇲🇽 Mexico

TelevisaUnivision | TV Azteca

🌎 Middle East and North Africa

beIN Sports

🇲🇳 Mongolia

EduTV | National Television | Suld TV | MNB | mobihome VOO

🇲🇪 Montenegro

Arena Sport | RTCG

🇳🇵 Nepal

Acepro Media | Prime TV

🇳🇱 Netherlands

NOS

🇳🇿 New Zealand

TVNZ

🇳🇮 Nicaragua

Grupo Ratensa | Tigo Sports

🇲🇰 North Macedonia

Arena Sport

🇳🇴 Norway

NRK | TV2

🇵🇦 Panama

Medcom | TVN Media | Tigo Sports

🇵🇾 Paraguay

Trece | GEN TV | Tigo Sports

🇵🇪 Peru

América Televisión

🇵🇭 Philippines

Aleph Group

🇵🇱 Poland

TVP

🇵🇹 Portugal

Sport TV | LiveModeTV

🇷🇴 Romania

Antena

🇷🇺 Russia

Match TV

🇸🇲 San Marino

RAI | DAZN

🇷🇸 Serbia

RTS | Arena Sport

🇸🇬 Singapore

Mediacorp

🇸🇰 Slovakia

STVR | TV JOJ

🇸🇮 Slovenia

Arena Sport

🇿🇦 South Africa

SABC | SportyTV

🌏 South America

DSports | Disney+

🇰🇷 South Korea

JTBC | KBS | NAVER Sports | CHZZK

🇪🇸 Spain

RTVE | Mediapro | DAZN

🌍 Sub-Saharan Africa

New World TV | SuperSport

🇸🇪 Sweden

SVT | TV4

🇨🇭 Switzerland

SRG SSR

🇹🇼 Taiwan

ELTA | EBC | TTV

🇹🇯 Tajikistan

Varzish TV | TV Football

🇹🇱 Timor-Leste

ETO

🇹🇷 Türkiye

TRT

🇹🇲 uTurkmenistan

Turkmenistan Sport

🇺🇦 Ukraine

MEGOGO

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

BBC | ITV

🇺🇸 United States

Fox Sports (English) | Telemundo (Spanish)

🇺🇾 Uruguay

Canal 5 | Antel TV

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan

Zo'r TV

🇻🇪 Venezuela

Televen

🇻🇳 Vietnam

VTV


Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPNSign up now

Read more: How to get FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets: Guide to Last Minute Sales Phase, qualified teams, fixtures & more

What broadcaster is showing FIFA World Cup football in South Korea?

Fans looking to catch every moment of South Korea’s quest for glory can tune in to live coverage on JTBC and KBS.

Best VPNs and free streams to watch South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup


Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

To watch the South Korea National Team, you essentially want to "virtually" relocate yourself to a country that offers a free or preferred broadcast. Here is how to do it:

  1. Choose a High-Speed VPN: Top recommendations for 2026 include ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark
  2. Install the App: Download the VPN software onto your device (Laptop, Phone, or Smart TV)
  3. Connect to a Strategic Server
  4. Open the Streaming Service: Navigate to the broadcaster's website or app.
  5. Start the Match: Search for "FIFA World Cup" and enjoy the South Korea game live!

The Traveler's Choice: Streaming with Saily eSIM

Saily is a travel eSIM service (developed by the experts at Nord Security) that allows you to download a digital data plan directly to your phone. It is particularly useful for the 2026 World Cup because it ensures you have the high-speed bandwidth required for a lag-free 4K or HD live stream.

  1. Download the App: Get the Saily app from the App Store or Google Play.
  2. Pick Your Plan: Select the country you are in (e.g., the United States for the tournament) and choose a data package. For heavy streaming of 90-minute matches, a 10GB or 20GB plan is recommended.
  3. Install the eSIM: Follow the one-tap installation guide in the app. No physical SIM card or "paperclip" is required.
  4. Activate & Stream: Once you land or need data, activate the plan. You can then open your streaming app and watch the game using a dedicated, high-speed mobile connection.


Stream every World Cup match live on mobileGet Saily today!


Frequently asked questions

South Korea is in Group A for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they are scheduled to face Mexico, Czechia, and South Africa.

South Korea will kick off their 2026 FIFA World Cup journey against Czechia on 12 June at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico.

While South Korea will spend a significant amount of time in the United States for their preliminary preparations, their primary Team Base Camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is actually located in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Son Heung-min remains the indisputable face of the team and its primary goal-scoring threat; currently playing for LAFC, the captain is preparing for what he has described as his "last dance" on the world stage. Supporting him in the attack is Lee Kang-in, the Paris Saint-Germain playmaker whose elite vision and creative passing make him the technical heart of the Taegeuk Warriors' midfield.

In defence, Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich is the vital anchor; recognised as one of the world's top centre-backs, his physical dominance and ability to play out from the back will be crucial against Group A's tough opponents. Fans should also keep an eye on emerging talents like Bae Jun-ho, who has been impressing in England with Stoke City, and the clinical Hwang Hee-chan, whose explosive pace and Premier League experience provide a consistent threat on the wing.

Fans in Seoul can watch South Korea's first match against Czechia in the mid-morning, while their following games against Mexico and South Africa both kick off in the late morning.

In South Korea, fans can catch the 2026 FIFA World Cup through a joint broadcast on JTBC and KBS, while digital coverage is available on platforms like NAVER Sports.

Including the upcoming 2026 tournament in North America, South Korea has qualified for the FIFA World Cup a total of 12 times, with appearances in 1954, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026.

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