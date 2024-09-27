How to watch Rhiannon Dixon vs Terri Harper: Date, time, fight card & more info

How to catch the world title fight live from Sheffield this weekend

Rhiannon Dixon is set to defend her title against Terri Harper this weekend as they go head-to-head at the Utility Arena in Sheffield. The fight will take place on the undercard of Dalton Smith's European title fight against Jon Fernandez.

In the last four years, Terri Harper has been all over the place in boxing, hopping between weight classes like it’s no big deal! Now she’s gearing up for a big fight against WBO lightweight champ Rhiannon Dixon. Harper (14-2-2, 6 KOs) snagged the WBC super featherweight title back in 2020 and defended it twice before losing to Alycia Baumgardner. She then took down WBA super welterweight champ Hannah Rankin but gave that title up after a draw with Cecilia Braekhus.

Dixon, on the other hand, is a 10-0 world champion and is out to defend her WBO female lightweight title in what should be a quality main event.

Below, GOAL provides a breakdown of the main and undercard, including the timings and streaming links.

When is Rhiannon Dixon vs Terri Harper?

Rhiannon Dixon will fight Terri Harper on Saturday, September 28, at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England, on the undercard of Dalton Smith's European title fight against Jon Fernandez.

Date: Saturday, September 28

Saturday, September 28 Start time: 7 pm UK / 2 pm ET

7 pm UK / 2 pm ET Main event ringwalks (approx): TBA

How to watch Rhiannon Dixon vs Terri Harper in the US

In the US, the Smith vs Fernandez 10-round bout, plus undercard action (including Dixon vs Harper), will be shown live on DAZN.

DAZN is available on a monthly subscription. In the United States, you'd pay one flat fee of $19.99 USD each month or $224.99 for an entire year, and you can stop and start whenever you wish.

How to watch Rhiannon Dixon vs Terri Harper in the UK

In the UK, the Smith vs Fernandez 10-round bout, plus undercard action (including Dixon vs Harper), will be shown live on DAZN.

A DAZN subscription costs £9.99 per month for a Monthly Saver, which locks you in for 12 months, or £19.99 per month for the Flexible Pass, which requires 30 days' notice to cancel.

How to watch Rhiannon Dixon vs Terri Harper from anywhere in the world

The Dixon vs Harper fight card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries worldwide. Find out more on streaming from your country here.

Dalton Smith vs Jon Fernandez fight card

Weight class Fight European super-lightweight title Dalton Smith vs Jon Fernandez Heavyweight Johnny Fisher vs Andriy Rudenko Super-batamweight Peter McGrail vs Brad Foster WBO lightweight title Rhiannon Dixon vs Terri Harper Lightweight Cameron Vuong vs Joe Underwood

Rhiannon Dixon professional boxing stats

Age: 29

29 Height: 5'6"

5'6" Reach: 66.1"

66.1" Total fights: 10

10 Record: 10-0 (11 KOs)

Terri Harper professional boxing stats