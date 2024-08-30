How to watch Diego Pacheco vs Maciej Sulecki: Date, time, fight card, & more info

Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to catch the super middleweight bout live from California this August

Diego Pacheco will hope to move one step closer to a world title shot on his own turf when he faces off with former challenger Maciej Sulecki in a hotly anticipated encounter this August, live from Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California, United States.

With an unbeaten record under his belt, the American faces off against the Pole, knowing that another statement win will move him closer to taking him into the upper echelon of the super middleweight division.

With his towering frame and spectacular reach, Pacheco has all the makings of a future world champion, but he must continue to prove his mettle against men who have arguably seen their chance come and go in the division.

Sulecki previously fought Demetrius Andrade in 2019 for the WBO middleweight title but was unable to get his hand on the belt then, though he has recovered to go unbeaten in his last four bouts, too.

With a stacked undercard expected to help make up proceedings on another terrific night under the bright lights, there’s going to be plenty of eyes on the prize when it comes to this one.

But just when and where can you watch it all unfold? Who else is on the bill? What are the headline duo’s fight records? Allow GOAL to give you all the details as Diego Pacheco and Maciej Sulecki prepare to square off in the ring.

When will Diego Pacheco vs Maciej Sulecki take place?

Diego Pacheco and Maciej Sulecki will fight on Saturday, August 31, at local time at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California, United States.

The home of Major League Soccer outfit LA Galaxy, the stadium has played host to several other sporting events, teams, and concerts over the years and is set to be a major venue for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

How to watch Diego Pacheco vs Maciej Sulecki

Region Date Main Event Ringwalk Watch PPV Price USA Sunday, September 1 01:00 ET DAZN 64.99 USD Canada Sunday, September 1 01:00 ET DAZN 64.99 CAD UK Sunday, September 1 06:00 GMT DAZN 19.99 GBP Ireland Sunday, September 1 06:00 GMT DAZN 19.99 EUR Saudi Arabia Sunday, September 1 08:00 KSA DAZN 69.99 SAR France Sunday, September 1 07:00 CEST DAZN 19.99 EUR Australia Sunday, September 1 15:00 AEST DAZN 39.99 AUD South Africa Sunday, September 1 07:00 SAST DAZN 360.00 ZAR India Sunday, September 1 10:30 IST DAZN 1,600.00 INR

Diego Pacheco vs Maciej Sulecki Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Super middleweight Diego Pacheco vs Maciej Sulecki

Diego Pacheco professional boxing stats

Age : 23

: 23 Height : 6ft 4in

: 6ft 4in Reach : 79"

: 79" Total fights : 21

: 21 Record: 21-0 (17 KOs)

Maciej Sulecki professional boxing stats