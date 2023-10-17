WATCH: Did he learn that from Lionel Messi?! Argentina superstar's Inter Miami team-mate Robert Taylor whips home stunning free-kick for Finland

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami team-mate Robert Taylor scored a stunning free-kick in Finland's Euro 24 qualifying game.

Robert Taylor scored a stunning free-kick

Finland lost 2-1 against Kazakhstan

Taylor plays alongside Messi at Inter Miami

WHAT HAPPENED? The winger, who plays alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, handed Finland the lead in the 28th minute of their Euro 24 qualifying game against Kazakhstan with a stunning 25-yard free-kick. Taylor's thunderous strike naturally drew comparisons with his Argentine team-mate who has scored numerous goals in his illustrious career in a similar manner.

Despite the 28-year-old's brilliant goal, Finland lost the match 2-1 as Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov's second-half brace helped the away side clinch the three points.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Nottingham Forest youth player has appeared in 40 matches for his club this season where he scored eight goals and provided nine assists.

WHAT NEXT? Gerardo Martino's side are back in action on Wednesday when they take on Charlotte in a MLS clash.