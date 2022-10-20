WATCH: Lewandowski curls home a stunner for Barcelona against Villarreal

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski was back on the scoresheet in some style on Thursday against Villarreal at the Camp Nou.

Barca in need of a win

Lewandowski opened scoring

Bagged a brace with brilliant effort

WHAT HAPPENED? The Poland international had already opened the scoring at the Camp Nou with an effort from close range and then made it 2-0 four minutes later with an strike from the edge of the penalty area.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski's first-half goals were the perfect response to a tough week for Barcelona. The Catalans came into the match after a damaging draw to Inter in the Champions League and defeat to Real Madrid in La Liga.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's side are back in action in La Liga on Sunday against Athletic Club at the Camp Nou.