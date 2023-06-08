Karim Benzema was given a hero's welcome by screaming Al-Ittihad fans as he was unveiled as the club's new signing.

Benzema unveiled at Al-Ittihad

Striker held up Ballon d'Or

Fans went wild for new star

WHAT HAPPENED? The French striker donned the Al-Ittihad jersey and held up his 2022 Ballon d'Or as the King Abdullah Sports City stadium went wild for their new star on Thursday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 35-year-old joined the Saudi champions on a three-year contract this week after leaving Real Madrid at the end of his contract. He is said to be set to earn around €200 million (£172m/$213m) per season in the Middle East.

WHAT NEXT FOR BENZEMA? The forward will hope to fire the Jeddah team to a second consecutive Saudi Pro League title next season.