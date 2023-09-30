WATCH: Joel Matip scores stunning 96th-minute own goal as nine-men Liverpool slip to first defeat of the season against Tottenham

A Joel Matip own-goal gave Tottenham a dramatic 2-1 win over nine-man Liverpool at the death on Saturday evening.

Tottenham beat Liverpool 2-1

Reds reduced to nine men

Gakpo own goal secures Spurs win

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs and the Reds looked to be heading to a 1-1 draw after first-half goals from Son Heung-min and Cody Gakpo, only for Matip to fire the ball into his own net in the sixth and last minute of second-half stoppage time from Pedro Porro's cross. The visitors suffered their first defeat of the season as Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were sent off during an enthralling contest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Liverpool were down to 10 men after 26 minutes - following Jones' dismissal, and then nine in the 69th minute, after Jota's sending off - Spurs are showing they are a different team to the one that wilted towards the end of last season. New manager Ange Postecoglou is getting the best out of the north London side, who, at present, are well in the Premier League title race. While that ultimate goal seems unlikely, they could be primed for qualifying for next season's Champions League with a top four finish. Liverpool, on the other hand, showed grit and determination to hold off Tottenham for so long and may feel hard done by as Luis Diaz had a goal chalked off by VAR for offside.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool, who are fourth in the table, are back in Europa League action on Thursday when they host Union Saint-Gilloise, before travelling to Brighton next Sunday, whereas Tottenham are away at Luton Town next Saturday.