WATCH: Jack Grealish is a class act! Man City star makes young Arsenal fan's day after losing to Gunners in vital Premier League clash

Manchester City star Jack Grealish made a young Arsenal fan's day despite losing to the Gunners in the Premier League.

Grealish took selfie with Arsenal fan

Gifted his shirt to another young Gooner

Man City went down 1-0 against Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? Grealish was part of the City squad that went down 1-0 against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. Despite facing a defeat in a crucial fixture at Emirates, Grealish approached a young Arsenal fan in the stands and patiently took a selfie with him before gifting his jersey to another young Gooner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The English international did not play a part in the Cityzens' defeat against Mikel Arteta's side as his team suffered a second-consecutive Premier League loss. They are now two points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT? Guardiola's side will be next seen in action after the international break when they take on Brighton on October 21.