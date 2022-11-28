News Matches
World Cup

WATCH: How did Mitrovic miss?! Star forward somehow fails to give Serbia the lead against Cameroon

Chris Burton
14:33 GMT+4 28/11/2022
Aleksandar Mitrovic Serbia Cameroon 2022 World Cup
Aleksandar Mitrovic spurned a glorious early opportunity for Serbia in their meeting with Cameroon as he somehow dragged wide with the goal gaping.
  • Fulham striker missed a sitter
  • Fired wide from close range
  • Could prove costly against Cameroon

WHAT HAPPENED? The Fulham striker is normally so reliable when presented with a sight of the target, with 50 goals recorded for his country, but he fluffed his lines horribly when firing past the post after seeing the ball drop his way eight yards out.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mitrovic came close on two occasions inside the opening 17 minutes against Cameroon, with one curled effort crashing back off the post before he then fired wide of the target.

WHAT NEXT? Serbia will be hoping that Mitrovic’s miss does not prove costly, as they take aim at the last-16 of Qatar 2022, but they did fall behind against Cameroon after failing to force a breakthrough of their own.

