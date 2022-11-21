WATCH: Grealish keeps promise and dedicates England goal to superfan with cerebral palsy

Jack Grealish came off the bench and scored England's sixth goal in a huge win over Iran at World Cup 2022.

Grealish comes off bench

Scores in 6-2 Iran win

Celebrates in style

WHAT HAPPENED? The Man City midfielder came off the bench and scored England's final goal in a 6-2 win over Iran at the World Cup on Monday. Grealish celebrated his goal with a dance he had been asked to do by 11-year-old Man City fan Finlay before the tournament.

What a celebration from Jack Grealish 🥰



11-year-old Finlay asked him to do this celebration if he scored at the World Cup... he delivered!



💻🖥📱 Reaction on @BBCiPlayer, @BBCSounds and the @BBCSport app#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/seuaf8gzlt — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 21, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Finlay, who has cerebal palsy, had written to Grealish and told the midfielder he was his hero. Grealish then surprised Finlay by turning up at a training session where he promised the youngster he would use his celebration the next time he scored a goal.

"It is my dream to meet you in real life. Imagine meeting your idol."@ManCity mad Finlay wrote an emotional letter to his favourite player and hero, @JackGrealish. What followed was a moment he'll never forget. pic.twitter.com/qpdPnrMNLD — Premier League (@premierleague) November 9, 2022

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Three Lions have made a superb start to their World Cup campaign and return to action on Friday against the USMNT in Group B.