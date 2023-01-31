WATCH: GOAL breaks the news of Jorginho's Arsenal move to Cucurella after Chelsea defender picks him as smartest team mate

While chatting exclusively to GOAL, Chelsea's Marc Cucurella couldn't hide his surprise when finding out Jorginho was on his way to Arsenal.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish full-back was in the middle of telling GOAL that he considers Jorginho to be the "smartest player" at Chelsea. When informed of the Italian's impending transfer to North London, with a £12 million ($14.8m) move to Arsenal all but completed, Cucurella couldn't mask his shock.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jorginho's move to the Gunners is one of the standout deadline day deals thus far, with Mikel Arteta's side looking for a cheaper alternative to Brighton's £90m ($110.9m) rated midfielder Moises Caicedo. Chelsea's ongoing negotiations with Benfica over a move for Enzo Fernandez is thought to have prompted Jorginho's departure too, who looks set to call time on his four-and-a-half years with the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR CUCURELLA? The 24-year-old will be without his Chelsea team-mate when they return to Premier League action on Friday at home to Fulham.