WATCH: Goal of the tournament contender! Mexico's Chavez bends home glorious free-kick

Mexico's Luis Chavez scored his first goal for his country in supreme style, rifling in a free-kick to put his side 2-0 up against Saudi Arabia.

Chavez scores outrageous free-kick

Mexico's second goal at 2022 World Cup

Keeps alive hopes of escaping Group C

WHAT HAPPENED? With his side already a goal to the good but still chasing down Poland above them in Group C, Chavez stepped up and smashed in a spectacular free-kick to put Mexico two goals to the good against Saudi Arabia in the 52nd minute.

LUIS CHAVEZ THAT IS OUTRAGEOUS 🚀



What a way to score your first goal for Mexico 🔥#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/eCRMvcdKYz — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 30, 2022

WHAT A STRIKE BY LUIS CHAVEZ 🤯🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/MY26lftFxj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having failed to find their scoring touch and putting their entire World Cup campaign in jeopardy, El Tri might just have found it too late. Regardless, the strike was a fabulous one and a goal that Chavez will never forget.

WHAT NEXT FOR MEXICO? With just how wide open Group C remains, Mexico have an identical record to Poland, meaning they look set to be eliminated from the World Cup on the grounds of fair play as they have amassed more yellow cards.