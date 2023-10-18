WATCH: Gio Reyna scores brace vs Ghana as Borussia Dortmund star scores first USMNT goals in two-and-a-half years

U.S. men's national team star Gio Reyna scored his first-ever brace on the international stage, with two goals in the first-half against Ghana!

Reyna scores first USMNT brace

Pulisic and Balogun score, too

Second goal was indirect free-kick

WHAT HAPPENED? Striker Folarin Balogun took off down the right side of the pitch, smashed the ball into the box only to see a defender clear it. The clearance, however, landed in-front of Reyna and the 20-year-old fired it immediately into the back of the net to open the scoring against Ghana.

Teammates Christian Pulisic and Balogun went on to add goals two and three, with Reyna adding a fourth just before the half-time break. Ghana committed a foul in their box, sitting on the ball and not allowing play to restart, thus forcing the referee to blow his whistle and give the U.S. an indirect free-kick. Reyna stepped up and smashed it into the top corner of the net, with help from a small deflection.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: These were Reyna's first goals for the USMNT since June 9, 2021. After an offseason where he was sidelined with injury, it's a massive boost for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who appears to be finding form right when he needs to.

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA? The 20-year-old will return to the Bundesliga with BVB after the conclusion of the international break, with a match against Werder Bremen on the cards Friday.