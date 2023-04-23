WATCH: Giacomo Raspadori puts Napoli on the brink of Serie A glory with stunning 93rd-minute winner against Juventus

Napoli secured a last-gasp win over Juventus on Sunday thanks to Giacomo Raspadori and can now be crowned champions of Italy next weekend.

WHAT HAPPENED? Napoli put one hand on the Serie A trophy after beating Juventus 1-0 on Sunday, thanks to a 93rd-minute winner. Raspadori was the hero for the hosts, firing home a volley deep into stoppage time to take all three points and extend the team's lead at the top of the table to 17 points with just seven games left. The forward beat Wojciech Szczesny at his near post with a sweet finish from a cross by Eljif Elmas.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win means that Napoli will be crowned champions with six games to spare next weekend if they beat Salernitana and second-placed Lazio fail to win at Inter. Napoli's last title win came 33 years ago when a certain Diego Maradona helped inspire the team to glory.

WHAT NEXT? Napoli have all week to prepare for visit of Salernitana. Luciano Spalletti's side ran out 2-0 winners when the teams met in Salernitana back in January in Serie A.