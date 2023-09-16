WATCH: Forty-one shots later! Ferran Torres becomes first player to score direct free-kick for Barcelona since Lionel Messi

Ferran Torres became the first player since Lionel Messi to score a direct free-kick goal for Barcelona.

Ferran Torres scores direct free-kick

First Barcelona player since Messi to net from direct free-kick

Barcelona beat Real Betis 5-0

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish striker fired a free-kick from more than 20 yards out to hand Barcelona a 3-0 lead against Real Betis on Saturday. This was the first time since Lionel Messi's free-kick goal against Valencia in 2021, that a Barcelona player scored from a direct free-kick. It took 41 shots in the last two years before a Barcelona player finally found the back of the net from a direct free-kick.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Catalan giants registered a thumping 5-0 win over Real Betis on Saturday. Other than Torres scoring a brilliant free-kick goal, deadline day signings Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix also got their names on the scoresheet.

WHAT NEXT? Xavi's side will be next seen in action in the Champions League against Antwerp on Tuesday.