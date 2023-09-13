WATCH: Right place, right time! Folarin Balogun fires second USMNT goal against Oman

Folarin Balogun was in the right place at the right time, as the U.S. men's national team star slotted home from close-range off a Sergino Dest shot.

Balogun scores second USMNT goal

USMNT won 4-0

Second-straight match starting

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old scored his first goal this window, tapping home from-close range after Dest blasted a shot from distance, seeing it parried away towards Balogun.

Following a quiet showing against Uzbekistan last weekend, the Monaco forward looks to be lightning sharp.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For the second-straight match, USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter opted to give Balogun the start, and this time around, he repaid the coaches faith in him.

He scored the first of four goals en-route to a big victory for Berhalter and Co.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT?: The USMNT hosts Germany in an international friendly on Saturday, October 14.