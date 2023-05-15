Some fascinating footage has been released to the public, detailing exactly how VAR comes to decisions in the Premier League.

Howard Web makes Sky Sports appearance

Examples shown to clear up VAR confusion

Audio of VAR and referees' chat released

WHAT HAPPENED? With PGMOL (the referees' association) chief Howard Webb appearing on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, the behind-the-scenes footage was shown to viewers, giving an example of how VAR instructs the referee to change a decision.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In one example, a goal from Chelsea's Kai Havertz that is chalked off because of handball, the VARs in Stockley Park can be heard advising on-field referee Anthony Taylor to disallow the Havertz goal at Stamford Bridge.

"It's arm, mate," comes the voice from the VAR booth, with Taylor seen on screen soon after, explaining his decision. Other bits of footage shown included one to explain why offside flags are raised so late, with Webb chatting to Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and host Dave Jones as well.

It is hoped Webb's appearance on Sky – which is rare in itself, given referees don't tend to do interviews – will clarify some of the VAR process to fans and reduce debate and controversy around refereeing and the use of technology.