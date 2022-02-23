Watch: Elanga scores Man Utd equaliser against Atletico Madrid in Champions League last 16
Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga has scored a late equaliser for Manchester United against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16.
The 19-year-old was slipped in on goal by Bruno Fernandes and slid his shot past Jan Oblak to level the score at 1-1.
Elanga had come onto the pitch as a substitute just five minutes before he found the net.
Elanga became Manchester United's fifth-youngest Champions League goalscorer after Wayne Rooney, Mason Greenwood, David Beckham and Phil Jones.
What has been said?
"Think it was my first touch as well," Elanga told BT Sport of his goal. "I have dreamt of moments like this, scoring in the Champions League against top European teams like Atletico Madrid, a dream come true. It is only first half, we have to be ready for the second half at Old Trafford.
"I told you how calm and cool I am and whenever I am given a opportunity I want to repay the manager and give 150% everytime I step onto the pitch. I just do what I can do, I want to be the best player on the pitch and I appreciate the boss.
"You've got to stay in the game, anything can happen. We did not play the best in the first half, but improved after the substitutions in the second half.
"He (Ralf Rangnick) said to me to make the defenders scared and run in behind. When I get the opportunity to take it. I wanted a good result for the fans because they came a long way."
Man Utd join exclusive scoring group
