WATCH: Drake attends Nike's Nigeria kit launch

The Canadian superstar was in attendance as Nike unveiled the new Super Eagles designs at their 2020 Forum in New York on Wednesday

Grammy-winning rapper Drake was one of the superstars in attendance as Nike revealed their new kit design on Wednesday.

Footage has been shared on Instagram of the Canadian superstar in the front row of the Nike 2020 Forum in New York as the new designs were unveiled ahead of New York Fashion Week

The 33-year-old was joined by fashion designer, artist and DJ Virgil Abloh, who is of Ghanaian origin at the runway show at the Shed venue in Hudson Yards.

As well as the new Nigeria ‘Swoosh’ design, Nike also unveiled new kits for and the United States national teams, with new collections for other federations set to be released in the coming months.

Article continues below

Following in the footsteps of Nike’s celebrated ‘Naija’ collection, the new Super Eagles kits combine elements of Nigerian fashion and art.

Nike have also announced that the kits are only one element of a broader collection of Super Eagles apparel, with fans also able to purchase a vest, a dress or even a poncho with a Nigeria design element.