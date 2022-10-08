WATCH: 'Do I burn it now?' - De Bruyne's brutal response after being gifted Man Utd shirt

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne made his feelings about the Red Devils clear after being handed a Manchester United shirt.

Man City humiliate Utd in derby

De Bruyne handed Man Utd shirt

Gives savage response

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder appeared on Belgian podcast Mid Mid and was handed a Manchester City shirt featuring his name and number on the back. The host of the podcast joked "it’s a dream" which brought a laugh from De Bruyne and then a cutting response: "Do I burn it now? Most dreams aren’t real."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Bruyne's comments come just days after the Belgian helped humiliate local rivals Manchester United 6-3 in the Premier League. The midfielder picked up two assists in the derby demolition at the Etihad Stadium.

WHAT NEXT FOR DE BRUYNE? The Belgian and Man City face a busy week with games against Southampton and FC Copenhagen before a trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool next Sunday.