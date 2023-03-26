WATCH: Denmark STUNNED by Kazakhstan as Abat Aymbetov heads late winner to complete amazing comeback from European minnows

Abat Aymbetov headed in a late winner as Kazakhstan came from two goals down to beat Denmark 3-2 in a shock victory in Euro 2024 qualifying on Sunday.

Denmark were 2-0 up at half-time

Kazakhstan fought back to claim late win

Scorer Aymbetov was then sent off

WHAT HAPPENED? Kazakhstan were 2-0 down in the first 36 minutes of the Group H clash but struck three times in the last 20 minutes to complete an incredible comeback.

Aymbetov headed in the vital winner in the 89th minute, just three minutes after Askhat Tagybergen pulled the hosts level with a spectacular long-range strike. Aymbetov was shown a yellow card for his celebration and was then given a second booking in the final seconds of the game, reducing Kazakhstan to 10 men.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory will go down as perhaps the biggest in Kazakhstan's history. Denmark are just the second team Kazakhstan have beaten in a qualifying game in the last four years, having only won against San Marino in that time.

WHAT NEXT? Kazakhstan will hope to build on their success when they take on San Marino in their next qualifying game in June, while Denmark will meet Northern Ireland.