WATCH: Deadpool delivers match ball for Wrexham pre-season friendly against Melbourne Victory

In a colorful crossover, Marvel superhero Deadpool made a special appearance at Wrexham AFC's pre-season opener in Australia

AFP

WHAT HAPPENED

Marvel character Deadpool delivered the match ball for Wrexham's opening pre-season friendly game against Melbourne Victory in Melbourne, Australia. The costumed character walked onto the pitch before kickoff, handing the official match ball to the referee in theatrical fashion that mimicked the irreverent superhero's persona. The stunt created an immediate buzz among fans in attendance and quickly went viral on social media platforms.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Wrexham's tour of Australia represents part of their preparation for their first Championship season in 17 years, following consecutive promotions from the National League and League Two. The integration of popular culture elements like Deadpool into the club's marketing strategy has been a hallmark of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's ownership approach, helping transform Wrexham into one of football's most recognizable stories.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Wrexham will continue their pre-season preparations with additional matches before returning to Wales for final preparations ahead of their Championship campaign.