WATCH: 'Only water!' - Cristiano Ronaldo tries to swerve Lionel Messi transfer question but insists 'all the best are welcome in Arabia'

Cristiano Ronaldo was in no mood to answer questions about Lionel Messi and his ultimately unfulfilled transfer to Saudi Arabia.

Messi linked with Saudi move

Ronaldo asked about his rival

Al-Nassr star refused to answer

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo was promoting his new water brand when he was asked about the possibility of Messi joining him in Saudi Arabia. The Al-Nassr star declined to comment, saying: "I don't want to talk about football - only water. All the best are welcome in Saudi Arabia. Here we have no problems with the league."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 38-year-old was quizzed about Messi before it was confirmed the Argentina hero will join MLS side Inter Miami. He had been linked with a big-money move to Saudi side Al-Hilal, while Barcelona had attempted to convince him to return to Camp Nou.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portugal international will recover over the summer before his side begin their campaign to win the Saudi Pro League next season, but will face strong competition from champions Al-Ittihad, who have just signed Karim Benzema.