WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo appears to make obscene gesture to fans in response to Lionel Messi chants after Al-Nassr loss

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to make an indecent gesture towards Al-Hilal fans who were chanting Lionel Messi's name during a 2-0 loss.

Al-Nassr lost 2-0 to Al-Hilal

Home supporters chanting Messi's name

Ronaldo responds with obscene gesture

WHAT HAPPENED? The taunting for Tuesday's Saudi Pro League matchup wasn't the first time the Argentine's name had been used to rile up Ronaldo. On the night, Al-Hilal supporters greeted the Al-Nassr players ahead of their pre-match warm-up with a deafening chorus of Messi's name, which appeared to have the desired effect by the full time whistle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That's because Ronaldo's side dropped more points in the Saudi Pro League title race, as an Odion Ighalo brace from the penalty spot means Al-Nassr now sit three points behind Al-Ittihad in top spot having played a game more. Visibly frustrated by the result and exasperated by the taunts, the Portugal star appeared to grab his crotch in an obscene gesture in the direction of the Al-Hilal faithful.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Reactions like this will likely make Ronaldo an even easier target in the future, as he has already shown a sensitive reaction towards jibes from opposition fans. Both he and his Al-Nassr team-mates will have to shake off Tuesday's loss ahead of their King Cup semi-final against Al-Wehda on April 24.