WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo multi-tasks with workout while taking in Al-Nassr win on TV

Cristiano Ronaldo watched on from the gym as Al-Nassr celebrated a 2-0 victory over Al-Tai in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo forced to watch from sidelines

Player took opportunity to work on fitness

Cheered on Al-Nassr's win from bicycle

WHAT HAPPENED? Registration issues and a two-game FA ban have delayed Ronaldo's start to life at his new club, but the Portugal international once again proved his devotion to maintaining his fitness. While the player himself uploaded pictures back in the gym, footage also appeared of him cheering Anderson Talisca's and Al-Nassr's second goal of the match whilst working out on a bicycle, as his new side held out for a routine 2-0 win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's long-awaited debut may come sooner than expected, with latest reports suggesting that Cameroon international Vincent Aboubakar has been released to make way for the 37-year-old. After his absence against Al-Tai, Ronaldo will have to wait just one more game before his ban comes to an end and he is available.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Depending on Rudi Garcia's selection and the forward's fitness, this debut could come as soon as January 21, when Al-Nassr host Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.