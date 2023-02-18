WATCH: Pick that out! Bukayo Saka scores thunderbolt half volley for Arsenal against Aston Villa

Bukayo Saka scored with an unstoppable strike after Aston Villa failed to clear as Arsenal look to move back to the top of the Premier League table.

Villa ahead early on

Saka smashed home to level

Hosts have since regained the lead

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal fell behind on five minutes at Villa park, before Bukayo Saka took matters into his own hands to fire his side level with an unstoppable half volley after Tyrone Mings had failed to properly clear the ball.

AND THEN WHAT?: Arsenal are desperately seeking a win that will, if only temporarily, take them back to the top of the Premier League table. They fell behind once again in the first half at Villa Park, however, with Philippe Coutinho slotting home past Aaron Ramsdale after Emiliano Buendia's clever dummy. Can Mikel Arteta's side claw it back in the second 45?