WATCH: Brick thrown at Aston Villa team bus after Burnley clash as police hunt for perpetrators

A brick was thrown at the Aston Villa team bus after their Premier League clash against Burnley on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? CCTV footage emerged that showed that an unidentified person threw a brick at the Aston Villa team bus as the vehicle entered the M65 motorway in Lancashire on Sunday. The brick hit the windscreen of the bus but no person was harmed.

A Superintendent of Lancashire Police, Melita Worswick said in a statement: "This incident could have been so much worse and it is nothing but good luck that nobody was injured. The coach driver could have been injured by the broken glass, causing him to swerve into another vehicle, or another vehicle could have been hit by the brick. There could have been serious injuries or even fatalities. For this reason, we are taking this incident extremely seriously.

"We have now released CCTV footage from the coach and are asking anybody who recognises the two men on the left to get in touch. We appreciate the footage of them is quite grainy, but one is wearing distinctive clothing and this may help somebody recognise them. The area was busy when the incident occurred, with bank holiday traffic and people leaving the area following the football match between Burnley and Aston Villa, and we believe there will be people out there who have not yet spoken to us, who either saw who was responsible or has dashcam showing the men more clearly. Whatever information you have please get in touch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aston Villa picked up their second win on the trot on Sunday as they comfortably beat Vincent Kompany's Burnley 3-1 at Turf Moor to climb up to the seventh position on the league table.

WHAT NEXT FOR ASTON VILLA? Unai Emery's side next face Hibernian in the second leg of their Europa Conference League play-offs clash on Thursday.