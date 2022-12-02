WATCH: Brazil's team bus literally shakes as World Cup favourites dance & jump around before Cameroon match
- Brazil danced as they travelled for Cameroon match
- Team bus was shaking on the way to stadium
- Selecao already sure of spot in World Cup last 16
WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) posted on social media a video of the players dancing and jumping as they travelled to the Lusail Iconic Stadium for their final group stage match against Cameroon.
Chegamos, Copa do Mundo FIFA Qatar 2022!— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) December 2, 2022
Daqui a pouco entramos em campo pra enfrentar Camarões!
Vaaaaaaamos! pic.twitter.com/XkODgIKSPh
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brazil have every reason to be excited ahead of the match as they are already sure of a place in the last 16 of the tournament, having beaten Serbia and Switzerland in their opening two matches. A point against Cameroon is enough to ensure they finish as Group G winners.
WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? If Brazil take top spot in the group they will go on to meet South Korea in the next round. If they finish second, they will meet Portugal in the round of 16.
Editors' Picks
- Musiala doesn't deserve it to end like this! Germany winners, losers & ratings as it's yet ANOTHER World Cup failure - and don't mention the VAR
- Wow... just wow! Spain winners, losers & ratings as La Roja ride their luck to set up Morocco last-16 showdown on a night that belonged to Japan
- Rashford or Saka, and what about Foden? The big England decisions Southgate must make against Senegal
- Player of the Tournament Power Rankings: Bruno, Mbappe and Messi among the early frontrunners