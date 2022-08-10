WATCH: Barcelona fans heckle De Jong over salary as midfielder arrives at training

Dan Bernstein|
Supporters were seen heckling the midfielder as he rolled up to work on Wednesday, with his stance over wages called into question

WHAT HAPPENED? Amid a bizarre transfer saga, video shows De Jong being targeted over a contract agreement made with Barcelona in 2019, before massive debt engulfed the club during the Covid-19 pandemic. The 25-year-old was told in Spanish: "Lower your salary, b*tch!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fans have seemingly taken a hint from recent rumours that Barcelona need the midfielder to either leave or take a pay cut to register new signings - even though the organisation made a clear financial commitment to the player when they signed him.

De Jong has yet to issue a clear public statement on his intentions, though it has been widely reported that he is hesitant to leave Barcelona despite the messy circumstances at Camp Nou.

