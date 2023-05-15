WATCH: Barcelona fans chant Lionel Messi’s name as jubilant Blaugrana beckon Argentine back to Camp Nou after sealing La Liga title against Espanyol

Barcelona supporters chanted Lionel Messi’s name while celebrating the club’s La Liga title triumph, with the Argentine wanted back at Camp Nou.

WHAT HAPPENED? Blaugrana followers took to the streets after seeing Xavi deliver a first domestic crown since 2018-19, and a first without Messi being on the club’s books since 1998-99. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, is now seeing an emotional retracing of steps to Barcelona speculated on as his contract in France runs down towards free agency. Fans have made it clear that they want to see the all-time great return to a spiritual home, with the South American’s name ringing out as jubilant Barca followers sang their way through a memorable night in Catalunya.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca reclaimed the Liga title after securing a 4-2 derby victory over neighbours Espanyol on Sunday, with on-field celebrations cut short there as home supporters stormed the pitch and chased rival players back to the dressing room.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen whether Messi will form part of that title defence in 2023-24, with Barcelona enduring well-documented financial struggles while teams from MLS and the Middle East are also said to be putting big-money offers to the 2022 World Cup winner.