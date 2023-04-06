WATCH: Barcelona fans chant Lionel Messi's name during 10th minute of El Clasico amid potential return to Catalunya

Lionel Messi is being linked with a return to Barcelona, and fans in Catalunya have made their feelings clear by singing his name during El Clasico.

Argentine running down deal at PSG

Due to hit free agency this summer

Could retrace his steps to Camp Nou

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blaugrana were in Copa del Rey action against Real Madrid on Wednesday, with supporters taking to chanting “Messi” in the 10th minute of that contest – in a nod towards the shirt number that the iconic Argentine once filled at Camp Nou. Barca followers clearly want to see the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner retrace his steps from Paris Saint-Germain as he continues to run down a lucrative contract in France towards free agency.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca have admitted to being in contact with representatives of Messi as speculation rages regarding his next move, with the Liga giants eager to bring him back onto their books two years after bidding an emotional farewell to the all-time great.

WHAT NEXT? Messi registered 672 goals for Barca during his first spell with the club, through 778 appearances, and helped them to 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns – with the expectation being that he will be on the move this summer after growing disillusioned with life at Parc des Princes.