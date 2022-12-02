WATCH: Ayew misses penalty against Uruguay as Ghana waste chance to get 2010 World Cup spot-kick revenge

Andre Ayew missed Ghana's chance to get revenge on Uruguay for their 2010 World Cup misery when his penalty effort was saved on Friday.

Ayew wasted chance to score penalty

Comes 12 years after spot-kick drama from 2010

Uruguay raced into two-goal lead soon after

WHAT HAPPENED? Ghana were awarded a spot-kick in the first half of their final group stage match when Mohammed Kudus was brought down by goalkeeper Sergio Rochet. Ayew stepped up to take the penalty but was denied as Rochet dropped down to his left to save.

Luis Suarez wasn't happy after VAR awarded a penalty for Sergio Rochet's challenge on Mohammed Kudus 😅 pic.twitter.com/mIXx02K4FG — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 2, 2022

GHANA'S PENALTY IS SAVED BY ROCHET 😱 pic.twitter.com/bMfhpeRmii — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022

Ghana are the first team to miss two penalties against the same nation in men's World Cup history 😳 pic.twitter.com/ycmyjdbmzJ — GOAL (@goal) December 2, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The penalty presented Ghana with the chance to get revenge against Uruguay and Luis Suarez for the controversial end to the quarter-final clash between the two teams in the 2010 World Cup. A Suarez handball denied Ghana the chance to take the lead in extra time and Asamoah Gyan then missed the subsequent spot-kick. Uruguay went on to win in the penalty shootout.

WHAT NEXT FOR URUGUAY AND GHANA? A win in this game will see Uruguay go through to the next round of the competition, while Ghana only need to draw. Diego Alonso's side moved into a two-goal lead soon after Ayew missed from the spot.