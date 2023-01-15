WATCH: Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale kicked by Spurs fan as tempers boil over after north London derby

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was kicked by a Tottenham supporter as tempers boiled over at the end of a feisty north London derby.

Gunners claimed 2-0 victory over rivals

Tottenham not happy at final whistle

Clashes on and off the field

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners claimed three points at the home of their fiercest rivals to keep them top of the Premier League table, with a Hugo Lloris own goal and a stunning strike from Martin Odegaard seeing them to a 2-0 win. There was always the threat of fireworks at the final whistle, with Spurs left frustrated on and off the field, and Ramsdale was kicked by a fan in the stands as he went to collect his water bottle from behind the goal – with scuffles then breaking out across the pitch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramsdale told Sky Sports of his altercation with a supporter that will inevitably face sanctions from Tottenham: “The Spurs fans gave me some throughout the game. I was giving some back. The people I did give it to greeted it sportsmanlike but one fan tried to give me a little punch on the back. It is a shame as it is just a game of football at the end of the day. Both sets of players tried to bring me away but thankfully nothing too drastic happened. It is a sour taste but I’m sure we will enjoy it when we go back into the dressing room.”

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are now eight points clear at the top of the table, with the chasing pack bunching up behind them, and they will be back in action next Sunday when playing host to Manchester United.