WATCH: Angel Correa celebrates his Atletico Madrid goal from the bench AFTER being subbed due to VAR delay

A delayed VAR decision resulted in Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa celebrating his goal against Getafe from the substitutes' bench!

Correa celebrates goal from bench

VAR overturned offside call

Atletico held to a 1-1 draw

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine broke the deadlock in the 60th minute from a rebound after Getafe goalkeeper David Soria stopped Thomas Lemar's long-range attempt. The linesman had initially ruled out the goal due to offside, but VAR later overturned that decision. During the check, Diego Simeone replaced Correa with Yannick Carrasco. But as soon as the decision was made, the entire Atletico team rushed towards the bench to celebrate Correa's goal.