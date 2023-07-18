WATCH: Andre Onana is heading to Manchester! Inter star boards flight from Italy ahead of €55m Man Utd move

- Onana set to fly to Manchester
- Move from Inter nears completion
- United unveiling to happen soon
WHAT HAPPENED? Onana was captured on a video, later posted on social media arriving at Caselle Airport near Turin to catch a flight to Manchester, with his transfer from Inter to United now virtually sealed.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goalkeeper is set to cost United €51 million (£43.8m/$57.3m) in an initial fee, plus an extra €4m (£3.4m/$4.5m) in add-ons. The video showed Onana and his entourage disembarking from the back of a car and entering the airport. He will complete the formalities of his move to Old Trafford on Wednesday before being unveiled as a United player.
WHAT NEXT FOR ONANA? He must pass a medical at United's training ground and sign all the relevant documents, before posing for official photographs. It's then expected he will join the club's pre-season tour squad in heading out to the USA.