- Almada scored a stunning freekick
- The goal helped Atlanta to a 5-1 win
- Almada scored and assisted twice
WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine scored his stunner in the dying seconds of first-half injury time to put Atlanta 2-0 up going into the break. Almada managed to find the top right corner from distance, bending it superbly around the Portland wall.
🏆 TOP STORY: Why Haaland's release clause has vanished
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Should Spurs sack Conte now?
🚨 MUST READ: How Barca have blown Real Madrid away
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thiago Almada scored his second free-kick in four games as he lead his Atlanta side to a dominant 5-1 win against Portland Timbers. He also managed to rack up two assists and another goal on the night.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!
DID YOU KNOW? Almada is the first player in Major League Soccer history to have at least four goals and four assists in his team's first four matches of a season.
WHAT NEXT? He will now be released by Atlanta to represent Argentina during the March international break. The Argentine national team will face off against Panama at home where they will celebrate the World Cup triumph in front of their fans.