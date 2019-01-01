Wan-Bissaka: More to come from Man Utd, that’s why I’m here

Aaron Wan-Bissaka says there is “more to come” from , with the ambition and potential at Old Trafford convincing him to make a £50 million ($65m) move over the summer.

The 22-year-old full-back completed a big-money switch from Crystal Palace in the last transfer window.

Alongside fellow recruits Harry Maguire and Daniel James, the Red Devils are looking to move in a different direction under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – one which is embracing youth and home-grown talent.

Wan-Bissaka believes positive progress is being made in a long-term project, with there plenty of cause for optimism despite United hitting the odd bump in the road.

“I’m happy with the team and what we’ve done together, so far, and I think there’s more to come,” the U21 international told MUTV.

“That’s why I joined – to be a part of such a great club.

“The fans have been great. They help me in every game and their reactions to my tackles help me a lot during games. It’s nice to hear the praise.”

Wan-Bissaka has been well received by a new fan base since arriving in Manchester.

His commitment to the cause, along with obvious defensive qualities, has endeared him to those hoping to see the Red Devils recapture former glories.

There have been indications that Solskjaer’s side are on the right path.

United continue to fare admirably against fellow members of the ‘big six’, with points taken off , , and this season.

A 2-1 derby win over the Blues saw the Red Devils put in a thoroughly professional display, with Wan-Bissaka taking plenty of positives from that as he seeks to chase down collective and individual improvement.

He added: “My first derby was a good experience.

“I was excited for it and I was excited after the game. It was a terrific week for us. At the end of the season, I’ll look back (at the statistics). It’s always good to know the numbers are high.”

Wan-Bissaka has made 19 appearances for United across all competitions in the 2019-20 campaign and will hoping to be involved again when a trip to struggling is taken in on Sunday.