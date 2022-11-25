Wales vs Iran: Lineups and LIVE updates

A win will be extremely important for both Wales and Iran as they drew and lost their World Cup opening games respectively.

Wales will lock horns with Iran in their second Group B game at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

The two teams will be keen to get their first win of this World Cup to increase their chances of qualification. While Wales played out a 1-1 draw with USA, Iran were at the end of a humiliation at the hands of England, losing 6-2.

A win for Wales will be extremely important as they will face England in their final group stage game, where they will not be the favourites to get the three points, although one can never rule out an upset. Just ask Argentina.

Iran, on the other hand, should keep their chin up and put in a committed performance against Wales as a win today - presuming England wins against USA in the other Group B encounter - would considerably boost their chances of a place in the Round of 16.

Wales vs Iran probable lineups

Wales XI (3-4-3): Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Williams; Bale, Moore, James

Iran XI (5-4-1): H. Hosseini; Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Cheshmi, M. Hosseini, Mohammadi; Jahanbaksh, Nourollahi, Karimi, Gholizadeh; Taremi

Wales vs Iran LIVE updates

Wales and Iran's upcoming World Cup fixtures

Wales will take on England in their final Group B match on Tuesday, 29th November, at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, while Iran will face USA at the same kick-off time as the England-Wales game at the Al Thumama Stadium.