The dreaded vote of confidence? Newcastle boss Eddie Howe given full backing by Magpies' Saudi owners after nightmare start to the season

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has been given the full backing of the club's Saudi owners following the club's difficult start to the season.

Newcastle suffer three straight defeats

Owners see no reason to panic

Magpies make UCL return

WHAT HAPPENED? The Magpies slumped to a third consecutive defeat when they were given the runaround by a rampant Brighton before the international break. But The Telegraph report that Howe still has the full trust of the club's owners led by chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle started the season in fine style, demolishing Aston Villa at St. James' Park. A narrow defeat to champions Manchester City caused little alarm but the nature of the defeat at home to ten-man Liverpool followed a week later by their capitulation at the Amex led many to wonder if Howe's position may soon be under threat. On the contrary, it seems that from the ownership down to those in charge of the running of the club, there exists an understanding that there will be rough periods of results and a desire for Howe to continue in his role for the long term.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE AND EDDIE HOWE? The Magpies host Brentford on Saturday before travelling to Italy for their first Champions League campaign in 20 years. They take on Milan in the first game of a mouth-watering group that also includes Paris-Saint Germain and Borussia Dortmund.