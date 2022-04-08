Vlahovic has same 'robot' mentality as Lewandowski, says Ribery

Dusan Vlahovic is similar to Robert Lewandowski and has the mentality of a "robot", according to Franck Ribery.

Vlahovic joined Juventus in January after an impressive spell at Fiorentina, having scored 49 goals in 108 appearances for La Viola in all competitions.

The Serbia international is off to a strong start in Turin, netting five times in 12 matches to justify the Bianconeri's €75 million (£63m/$82m) investment in his talents.

What has been said?

The 22-year-old's performances for the Serie A giants have invited comparisons to Bayern Munich and Poland sensation Lewandowski, and Ribery sees some similarities.

"Robert is someone who works a lot and well every day," the Salernitana star, who played alongside Lewandowski at Allianz Arena earlier in his career, said to Tuttosport.

"Behind his goals there is talent but also a lot of professionalism.

"He is a robot, it is no coincidence that he scored a lot in the past with me and Robben and continues to do so now. He is a champion and in 2021 he deserved to win the Ballon d'Or."

Pressed on the specific qualities he believes that Lewandowski and Vlahovic share, Ribery said: "Surely strength and mentality.

"Like all champions he is a hard worker and never gives up. He must continue to train like this with the idea of ​​improving every day.

"Dusan is young but has great means: he must get used to the pressures of Juventus, a top club where you have to win every match."

Ribery highlights Mbappe

Vlahovic is not the only attacker creating headlines for his ability to find the net.

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe are seen as the most promising forwards around at the moment and are wanted by all of Europe's top teams.

Asked for his favourite between Vlahovic, Haaland and Mbappe, Ribery suggested the France star is the one who stands out most.

"They are different forwards, especially Mbappé compared to the other two, but all very strong," he said.

