Vinicius Junior x Justin Jefferson! Real Madrid star tries out American football with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver in Rio de Janeiro

Vinicius Junior tried out American football with NFL star and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in Rio de Janeiro.

Vinicius tried out American football

Played with NFL star Justin Jefferson

Real Madrid will travel to USA for pre-season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid and Brazil star who is currently on holiday in his native Rio de Janeiro was seen playing American football with Vikings player Jefferson.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Vinicius along with Neymar and Paul Pogba travelled to Florida last month to catch Miami Heat take on the Denver Nuggets in the NBA finals. The two Brazilians were seen cheering on "good friend" and Heat star Jimmy Butler.

WHAT NEXT FOR VINICIUS? The winger is expected to rejoin Real Madrid training this month before the team head out to USA where they are scheduled to play pre-season friendlies against AC Milan, Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus.