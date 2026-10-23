Vincent Kompany urges patience over Lennart Karl as Bayern Munich boss backs teenager to rediscover best form

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Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has called for calm regarding the recent form of teenage attacker Lennart Karl after leaving the youngster on the bench against Arsenal. Despite a reduction in playing time at the Allianz Arena, the Belgian tactician insists the highly-rated forward retains the full backing of his staff.

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Belgian tactician defends benched youngster

Kompany remains completely unconcerned by Karl's slow start to the campaign and is confident the 18-year-old forward will soon return to peak form. Following an eye-catching breakthrough season, the teenager has seen his minutes restricted in recent weeks. Notably, he was named among the substitutes for Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw with Arsenal despite winger Michael Olise missing out through suspension.

Coaching staff maintain complete faith

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Karl established himself as one of Bavaria's brightest prospects last term courtesy of his technical quality, direct dribbling and clinical finishing in the final third. However, he is still working to rebuild his match sharpness after a serious muscle injury suffered in June ruled him out of the 2026 World Cup and kept him sidelined for approximately 12 weeks until late August.

Addressing the youngster's reduced role after the final whistle against Arsenal, Kompany explained: "The rhythm and performances will come. He's not performing at the level he had last season, but that's also okay. He knows that it happens, he knows we're patient with him. At some point his moment will come and he will show us the Lennart Karl that we all know."

Summer setback stalls upward trajectory

Returning from a three-month layoff has proven doubly challenging for the academy graduate due to the fierce competition for attacking places at the club. Even when Olise was unavailable in midweek, the German champions could call upon established forwards such as Luis Diaz, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala, while summer signing Ismail Saibari has added further depth to the frontline.

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Highlighting the physical hurdles the teenager has had to overcome since the summer, the Bayern boss added: "He's still young, he had a few injuries. It will come, I'm not worried."

Next matches SCF Bundesliga 12:30 FCB

Fierce competition awaits returning prospect

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Rather than rushing the youngster back into the starting lineup, Bayern's coaching staff are prepared to give him time to rebuild his confidence and rhythm gradually. Karl's immediate focus will be making an impact off the bench during upcoming Bundesliga and Champions League fixtures to force his way past his senior team-mates. With club chiefs keeping faith in his ability, the forward has a clear platform to revive his season.