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Vincent Kompany has called for unity within the Bayern Munich squad after seeing his side held to a goalless 0-0 draw by Hamburg. Despite playing much of the match with ten men, the Belgian coach remained upbeat about his team's character in adversity.

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Resilience in the face of adversity

Bayern Munich arrived at the Volksparkstadion on Saturday afternoon facing a significant personnel crisis, forcing Kompany to field the club's youngest Bundesliga starting XI in over eight-and-a-half years. Despite the lack of experience and a numerical disadvantage for forty-five minutes, the German giants displayed a level of grit that left their manager beaming with pride despite the stalemate.

The spotlight was firmly on the academy graduates who were thrust into the senior spotlight under intense pressure. 'What our young lads did today was really special,' Kompany remarked during his post-match media duties as he reflected on the defensive shift his team put in. He was particularly impressed by the work rate shown by the debutants who were tasked with maintaining Bayern's high standards in a hostile environment. 'Codjo-Evora worked very hard; we knew it was going to be difficult,' the manager added, acknowledging the uphill battle his youngsters faced.

Defending the leadership group

That youthful resilience faced a major test just before half-time when Joshua Kimmich was sent off for pulling Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit's hair. Asked about the disciplinary flashpoint, Kompany stood firm and stressed that any internal discipline would stay behind closed doors. 'Internally, we will discuss everything and make things clear - I don't want to give anything to the public or say anything about it,' the former Manchester City captain insisted.

The manager further emphasised the importance of solidarity within the dressing room, especially when senior players stumble. 'We have to stick together, and in moments like this, when we make mistakes like Kimmich with the red card, we will discuss and resolve it behind closed doors,' he stated.

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Honesty at the death

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Bayern almost secured an improbable victory late in the game when substitute Luis Diaz tumbled inside the penalty area. While many managers would have used the incident to deflect from the result, Kompany provided a startlingly honest assessment of the referee's decision not to award a spot-kick. 'You can't give us a penalty there,' the Belgian admitted with refreshing objectivity. 'People can obviously have a different opinion, but for me, that's not a penalty - Luis Diaz gets his foot caught slightly in the turf.'

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The goalless draw leaves Bayern Munich second in the Bundesliga table on 23 points, just one behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, who have a game in hand and are set to face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. Bayern could also lose their runners-up spot depending on the outcome of Sunday's clash between third-placed Freiburg, who have 22 points, and fourth-placed RB Leipzig, who are just one point further back on 21.

Light at the end of the tunnel

The one concern that clearly troubled Kompany was the late injury to Konrad Laimer, who had to leave the pitch in the 87th minute after coming on as a substitute, adding to Bayern's growing list of injured players. 'It doesn't look good for Konni Laimer,' Kompany conceded when asked about the versatile Austrian's condition. 'Normally, that's something you can run off fairly well, but he couldn't - so it doesn't look good.'

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Despite the mounting list of absentees, the coach managed a wry chuckle at the absurdity of the situation, saying: 'We haven't complained so far (laughs), so let's leave it at that.' It was a moment of levity in an otherwise stressful afternoon that saw Bayern drop points in their pursuit of the Bundesliga crown.

Looking ahead, the manager remains bullish about the potential of his squad once the injury storm passes. He believes the experience gained by his younger players will pay dividends in the long run. 'This team has something about it. It hasn't been easy, and we've only lost once so far,' he noted. 'We have such talented boys with Codjo-Evora and also Basti Assomo - at some point, the tide will turn again, we'll have more bodies back and more stability, and then everything will run more smoothly.'