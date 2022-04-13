Villarreal's Parejo slams Bayern Munich 'disrespect' which provided motivation for Champions League win

"Disrespectful" comments from Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann inspired Villarreal to cause a major Champions League upset, according to Dani Parejo.

Parejo was part of the Villarreal team who earned a 2-1 aggregate victory over the Bundesliga champions to dump them out of the competition at the quarter-final stage.

Comments made by Nagelsmann prior to the first leg irked the Liga side, says Parejo, and were used by the underdogs in order to fire them to the semi-finals.

What has been said?

Speaking to Movistar+ after drawing 1-1 in Munich in the second leg on Tuesday night in order to progress, Parejo said: "Nagelsmann said he wanted to decide the tie in the first leg.

"I think he disrespected Villarreal and football. Sometimes when you spit up, it falls on your face."

Villarreal fired up

Having beaten Bayern Munich 1-0 in the first leg at home, but having also spurned several chances to make the scoreline more comfortable, Villarreal had to defend stoutly in Munich on Tuesday night.

Bayern equalised in the tie in the second half through Robert Lewandowski, but rather than find the winner most expected, the Germans were stunned in the 88th minute when Samuel Chukwueze scored a breakaway goal to decide the game.

Parejo was not the only Villarreal player to criticise Bayern and Nagelsmann afterwards, with striker Gerard Moreno telling reporters: "In the first leg we made the mistake of not finishing the tie, and all these comments serve as motivation for us.

"They made the mistake today of not killing us off and we took advantage of that. What this team has done is great."

