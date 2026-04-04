Video: Real Madrid star makes a disastrous blunder

Real Mallorca ended the first half against visitors Real Madrid on Saturday, in Matchday 30 of La Liga, leading by a single goal.

The newspaper ‘AS’ reported that Real Mallorca found the back of the net just as the visitors were pressing to score before the end of the first half.

Real Mallorca’s goal was scored by Manuel Morlanes in the 41st minute, following a superb cross from his teammate Pablo Mafio.

"AS" explained that Morlanes controlled the ball superbly and struck it powerfully past goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, amidst a glaring lapse of concentration from French player Eduardo Camavinga.

Eduardo Camavinga simply watched the ball go by, rather than intercepting Mafio’s cross.

Uncertainty surrounds Camavinga’s future, amid reports that he could leave Real Madrid next summer.

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