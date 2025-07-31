VIDEO: Former Liverpool and England striker Emile Heskey joins Adebayo Akinfenwa for episode three of the Beast Mode On Podcast

In the third episode of GOAL's brand new Beast Mode On Podcast, Adebayo Akinfenwa sits down with former Liverpool, Aston Villa and England striker, Emile Heskey.

The 47-year-old, who won 62 caps for his country and was once the Reds' most expensive player, discusses his reputation as a wonderkid breaking into the game, moving to Anfield and winning a treble, his experiences playing for the Three Lions and how his two sons are following in his footsteps with Manchester City.

The Beast Mode On Podcast is available via YouTube and Spotify, with episode three out now.