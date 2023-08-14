Going nowhere! Victor Osimhen to end transfer speculation by signing new Napoli contract with €150m release clause

Victor Osimhen is finally set to sign a new contract at Napoli, despite interest from other top European clubs.

Osimhen to sign new Napoli contract

Deal includes €150m release clause

release clause Manchester United among interested clubs

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Osimhen will sign a new three-year deal that includes a €150 million (£129m/$164m) release clause. There have been protracted talks over a new contract, with a host of leading clubs interested in the 2022-23 Serie A top scorer, but he is finally set to put pen to paper.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to the report, Italian clubs will not be able to activate the clause in the first year. The likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich have been linked with Osimhen, as well as Chelsea.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It was feared the 24-year-old would be unsettled by the departure of title-winning coach Luciano Spalletti, but Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has offered him €10m (£8.6m/$10.9m) per season to stay with the Serie A champions.

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? After firing Napoli to the title last season with 26 goals, Osimhen is worshipped like a god in Naples. If the club are willing to make him their highest earner, then why wouldn't he stay? Under new manager Rudi Garcia he'll look to help Napoli defend their Scudetto and take the next step in the Champions League.