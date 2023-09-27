Victor Osimhen's agent threatens legal action against Napoli after club posts video mocking striker for missing penalty

Victor Osimhen's agent has said legal action could be taken against Napoli for mocking the Nigerian forward on social media.

WHAT HAPPENED? Napoli released a video of Osimhen missing his penalty against Bologna on TikTok and in the background added a high-pitched voice screaming 'Gimme penalty please'. While the club has now deleted the video, Osimhen's agent Roberto Calenda has suggested that legal action could be taken against the Serie A champions for mocking his client on a public forum.

WHAT THEY SAID: Calenda's statement read, "What happened today on Napoli's official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted. A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news. We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen had a night to forget against Bologna last weekend as he missed a penalty in the 72nd minute of the game before being subbed off in the 79th minute. The striker was not amused by Rudi Garcia's decision as he was caught on camera airing his frustration towards the manager. Napoli ended up dropping two points as they managed a goalless draw.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen now if Osimhen is included in Napoli's starting lineup as they face Udinese in Serie A on Wednesday.